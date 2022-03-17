US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index boosted by gains in energy, gold stocks

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as energy and mining shares tracked a rise in commodity prices, although uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine crisis capped gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 88.39 points, or 0.41%, at 21,557.22.

