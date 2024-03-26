CANADA STOCKS-Toronto healthcare stocks rise in flat market, Canada Goose slides

By Johann M Cherian and Divya Rajagopal

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main share index ended steady on Tuesday, as gains in healthcare stocks were offset by losses in energy stocks, while Canada Goose shares fell 7% after the company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce to rein in costs.

"From here on, we will see that Q1 earnings will set the tone for the markets, and investors are hoping for a robust growth," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

Traders are also pricing in a 51.7% chance that the Bank of Canada could deliver its first interest rate cut of 25 basis points in June, moving ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve. 0#BOCWATCH

Back home, the healthcare sector .GSPTTHC rose 3%, helped by a nearly 4% gain in Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO.

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO fell 7% after the company said it would trim about 17% of its global corporate workforce as part of efforts to rein in costs.

Athabasca Oil ATH.TO closed 5% down after RBC downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform".

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Costas Pitas)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.