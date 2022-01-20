CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up tracking Wall Street

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed towards a higher opening on Thursday, mirroring a rebound on the Wall Street, although gains were limited by weaker commodities.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:57 a.m. ET.

A correction on the Nasdaq was confirmed on Wednesday as investors continued to recalibrate their portfolios away from technology stocks on bets of a more hawkish Fed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 21,205.16 on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since Jan. 10. .TO

The benchmark equity index and global equities were pressured by elevated bond yields in recent days as investors bet that central banks will hike interest rates over the coming months to tamp down inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in December to hit a 30-year high, data showed, bolstering expectations the Bank of Canada could hike interest rates as soon as next week.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 102 points, or 0.29% at 6:57 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 19.25 points, or 0.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 114 points, or 0.76%. .N

Egypt has signed crude oil and petroleum agreements worth $506 million for exploration and production in its eastern desert and western desert regions with TransGlobe Energy Corp TGL.TO and Pharos Energy PHARP.L, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

CAE Inc CAE.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$45 from C$44

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$40 from C$37

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$98 from C$100

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1837.3; -0.32% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.68; -0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.21; -0.26% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 220,000; Prior 230,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 210,750

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.580 mln; Prior 1.559 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Jan: Expected 20.0; Prior 15.4

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Jan: Prior 19.00

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Jan: Prior 20.00

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Jan: Prior 33.90

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Jan: Prior 66.10

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Jan: Prior 13.70

1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 6.44 mln; Prior 6.46 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Dec: Prior 1.9%

($1= C$1.25)

