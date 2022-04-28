CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on stronger crude prices

April 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, after crude prices gained and as sentiment on Wall Street was lifted by upbeat earnings from Facebook parent Meta Platform.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 6:58 a.m. ET.

Oil prices firmed slightly but were trading in and out of positive territory as investors weighed up tightening Russian supplies and the prospect of dwindling fuel demand in China. O/R

Meta Platforms FB.O posted a stronger-than-expected profit, helping futures of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 NQcv1 jump 1.86%.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 237 points, or 0.71%, at 6:58 a.m. ET and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 55 points, or 1.32%. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 20,744.23 on Wednesday, following five straight days of declines..TO

Canada's economy is overheating, creating domestic inflationary pressures, and higher interest rates are needed to cool things down, the head of the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$33 from C$31

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: RBC raises target price to C$133 from C$120

Saputo Inc SAP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37

Gold futures GCc2: $1888.3; -0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $102.41; +0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.68; +0.39% O/R

0830 GDP advance for Q1: Expected 1.1%; Prior 6.9%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q1: Prior 1.5%

0830 GDP cons spending advance for Q1: Prior 2.5%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q1: Expected 7.3%; Prior 7.1%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q1: Expected 5.4%; Prior 5.0%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q1: Prior 6.4%

0830 Intial jobless claim: Expected 180,000; Prior 184,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 177,250

0830 Cotinue jobless claim: Expected 1.403 mln; Prior 1.417 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Prior 46

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Apr: Prior 37

($1= C$1.29)

