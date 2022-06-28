CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on stronger commodities

June 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in crude and bullion prices, while easing COVID-19 restrictions in the world's number two economy, China, raised hopes for stronger growth.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly and political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns.O/R

Gold prices edged up as U.S. Treasury yields weakened, but the absence of any market-moving catalysts kept investors on the sidelines.GOL/

China slashed the quarantine time for inbound travelers by half in a major easing of one of the world's strictest COVID-19 curbs, which have deterred travel in and out of the country since 2020.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1% higher at 19,258.32 on Monday, its highest closing level since June 15. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 186 points, or 0.59% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22 points, or 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60 points, or 0.5%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: Atlantic Equities cuts PT to C$106 from C$111

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$9.50 from C$11.50

Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO: Scotiabank assumes with "sector perform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1822; +0.05% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $111.36; +1.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $117.4; +2.01% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for May : Prior -106.70 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for May : Prior 2.2%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for May : Prior 1.7%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr : Prior 1.5%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr : Prior 19.0%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr : Prior 386.5

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Apr : Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Apr : Prior 3.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Apr : Expected 21.0%; Prior 21.2%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jun : Expected 100.4; Prior 106.4

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jun : Prior -9

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jun : Prior 8

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jun : Prior -14

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jun : Prior 1.5

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun : Prior 6.3

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

