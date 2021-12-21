US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on higher crude prices

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index touched a three-week low, aided by a rebound in crude prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rebounded after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors' appetite for risk improved, although they remained cautious amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant across the globe. O/R

Canada's domestic retail sales likely rose 1% in October compared with a 0.6% fall in prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.97% lower at 20,538.22 on Monday, its lowest closing level since Dec. 1. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 333 points, or 0.96%, at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 45.75 points, or 1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 177.75 points, or 1.14%. .N

A silver mine owned by Canada's Pan American Silver PAAS.TO in Argentina was back in limbo on Monday after the provincial government repealed a mining law approved last week.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$166 from C$160

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$12.25 from C$13.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1796.6; +0.16% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.62; +1.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.45; +1.3% O/R

0830 Current account for Q3 : Expected -205.0 bln; Prior -190.3 bln

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

