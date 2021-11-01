US Markets
AEM

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on commodity strength, earnings hope

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, buoyed by gains in oil and gold prices and prospects of encouraging corporate earnings.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, buoyed by gains in oil and gold prices and prospects of encouraging corporate earnings.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices gained as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped. O/R

Gold prices inched higher, but were hemmed into a range ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the focus on the central bank's plan for tapering its pandemic stimulus measures. GOL/

Domestic manufacturing data for October is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 21,037.07 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 161 points, or 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20 points, or 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 64.75 points, or 0.41%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Rival factions claiming control of Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO board will face off in a Canadian court on Monday, after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$93 from C$100

CAE Inc CAE.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$42 from C$40

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd CTCa.TO: RBC raises target price to C$255 from C$251

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1788.1; +0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.95; +0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.43; +0.85% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct : Prior 59.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Sep : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.0%

1100 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct : Expected 60.5; Prior 61.1

1100 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct : Prior 81.2

1100 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct : Prior 50.2

1100 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct : Prior 66.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEM CAE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular