CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on commodity strength, earnings hope

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, buoyed by gains in oil and gold prices and prospects of encouraging corporate earnings.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices gained as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped. O/R

Gold prices inched higher, but were hemmed into a range ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the focus on the central bank's plan for tapering its pandemic stimulus measures. GOL/

Domestic manufacturing data for October is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 21,037.07 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 161 points, or 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20 points, or 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 64.75 points, or 0.41%. .N

Rival factions claiming control of Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO board will face off in a Canadian court on Monday, after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$93 from C$100

CAE Inc CAE.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$42 from C$40

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd CTCa.TO: RBC raises target price to C$255 from C$251

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1788.1; +0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.95; +0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.43; +0.85% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct : Prior 59.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Sep : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.0%

1100 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct : Expected 60.5; Prior 61.1

1100 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct : Prior 81.2

1100 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct : Prior 50.2

1100 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct : Prior 66.7

($1= C$1.24)

