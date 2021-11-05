CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up on commodity-linked strength

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Friday, aided by gains in oil and gold prices, while the benchmark index was set to log weekly gains on the back of strong corporate earnings.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. O/R

Gold prices were on track to post a gain of nearly 1% for the week, as the non-yielding metal's appeal was boosted by major central banks standing pat on interest rates. GOL/

The Canadian equity index was on track to post a weekly gain of 1.5%, rebounding from a 0.8% fall in the prior week, as investor sentiment was bolstered by strong corporate earnings and stronger commodity prices.

Domestic job data for October is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 21,342.13 on Thursday, its highest ever closing level. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 5 points, or 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 73.75 points, or 0.45%. .N

Canadian banks and insurers can resume dividend increases and share buybacks and raise executive compensation, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday, lifting a moratorium it imposed in March 2020 and possibly paving the way for a boost to the sector's valuation.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Thursday projected a smaller budget deficit as stronger-than-expected economic growth helped boost tax revenues and the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

A Canadian court is set to pronounce its verdict on which of the dueling boards and chairs of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO is legitimate, a dispute that has warped the country's biggest wireless carrier after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open.

BCE Inc BCE.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$65 from C$64

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$62 from C$54

Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$2,700 from C$2,300

Gold futures GCc2: $1795.2; +0.09% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.68; +1.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.01; +0.6% O/R

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Oct: Expected 450,000; Prior 194,000

0830 Private payrolls for Oct : Expected 400,000; Prior 317,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct : Expected 27,000; Prior 26,000

0830 Government payrolls for Oct : Prior -123,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Oct : Expected 4.7%; Prior 4.8%

0830 Average earnings mm for Oct : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Average earnings yy for Oct : Expected 4.9%; Prior 4.6%

0830 Average workweek hours for Oct : Expected 34.8 hrs; Prior 34.8 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Oct : Prior 61.6%

0830 U6 underemployment for Oct : Prior 8.5%

1500 Consumer credit for Sep : Expected 15.90 bln; Prior 14.38 bln

($1= C$1.25)

