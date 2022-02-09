CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up as global stocks rally on upbeat earnings

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday as global stock markets rallied on upbeat earnings and easing geopolitical tensions, but gains were capped as crude prices extended their fall on profit-taking.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 06:38 a.m. ET.

Moderating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and a string of upbeat earnings appeared to lift global sentiment for risk assets. MKTS/GLOB

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Sun Life Financial SLF.TO are expected to report earnings for the fourth quarter after markets close on Wednesday.

Additionally, Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is due to speak at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at 1700 GMT.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 186 points, or 0.53% at 06:38 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 31.5 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 137.75 points, or 0.93%. .N

Canada's largest stock market operator, TMX Group TMX.TO, plans to launch its first cryptocurrency futures product in response to institutional investors' desire to offset the risks of trading in the relatively new asset class, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters.

Oil prices slipped for a third session on profit taking due to concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran despite industry data showing a surprise drop in U.S. oil inventories. O/R

Canadians say they are concerned that a political strife in the United States will undermine security and economic growth at home, according to a new poll.

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: Atb Capital Markets cuts target price to C$50 from C$52

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$21 from C$20

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$160 from C$153

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,827; +0.03%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.96; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.39; -0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.2694)

