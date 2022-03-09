CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up as global stocks gain

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to open higher on Wednesday after falling for two consecutive days, tracking an upbeat mood in global equities, although further gains were capped by weakness in commodities.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 21,232.03 on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day. .TO

Oil slipped toward $125 a barrel in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports and a ceasefire in Ukraine on Wednesday to allow civilians to flee. O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 470 points, or 1.44%, at 7:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 had gained 66.75 points, or 1.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 260 points, or 1.96%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian business jet maker Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information available with the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURA.CD: Jefferies raises target price to C$25 from C$24

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$68 from C$60

Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO: CIBC cuts to tender from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2022.2; -1.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $119.61; -3.31% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $123.93; -3.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 10.925 mln; Prior 10.925 mln

1100 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Mar: Prior 53.62

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.