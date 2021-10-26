CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures up as global mood improves on upbeat earnings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index was poised to open higher on Tuesday, mirroring mood across global stock markets, although gains were limited by a retreat in commodity prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Global equities rose on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings and as recurring worries around China's property sector eased. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices edged lower, but remained near multi-year highs, supported by a global supply shortage, while gold prices fell after a five-session rally, as the dollar firmed. O/RGOL/

All eyes are on the Bank of Canada's meeting later this week. Economists polled by Reuters see the Bank of Canada raising rates as early as the third quarter of next year, at least three months earlier than previously expected.

Meanwhile, investors are focused on corporate earnings as major companies including Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, Methanex Corp MX.TO and Mullen Group MTL.TO are scheduled report later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 21,284.84 on Monday, a record closing high. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 122 points, or 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.5 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 83.5 points, or 0.54%. .N

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of a majority in last month's election, will introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in on the fight against climate change.

CI Financial Corp CIX.TO: RBC raises target price to C$32 from C$30

Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO: RBC raises target price to C$53 from C$52

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1803.1; -0.17% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.73; -0.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.92; -0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Sep : Prior 1.589 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Sep : Prior -7.7%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Aug : Prior 1.4%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Aug : Prior 19.2%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug : Prior 348.4

1000 Consumer Confidence for Oct : Expected 108.3; Prior 109.3

1000 New home sales-units for Sep : Expected 0.760 mln; Prior 0.740 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Sep : Prior 1.5%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Oct : Prior -3

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Oct : Prior -3

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Oct : Prior -1

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Oct : Prior 8.3

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Oct : Prior 14.5

($1= C$1.24)

