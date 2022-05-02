CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures track Wall Street higher

May 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Monday, tracking strength on the Wall Street, although weakness in both gold and crude prices capped further gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell as concerns about weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of an expected supply stress from a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. O/R

Gold prices slipped 1% toward 2-1/2-month lows, as investors braced for a large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as it sought to contain soaring inflation, denting the zero-yield bullion's appeal. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.7% lower at 20,762.00 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60.25 points, or 0.47%. .N

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO and EG Group have traded proposals in recent weeks that would value the British retailer at about $16 billion or more including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$46 from C$45

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$79 from C$77

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$62 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1880.3; -1.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $101.82; -2.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $104.72; -2.26% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final for Apr: Prior 59.7

1000 Construction spending mm for Mar: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.5%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 57.6; Prior 57.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Apr: Expected 87.5; Prior 87.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 56.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 53.8

($1= C$1.29)

