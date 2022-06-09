CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures track Wall Street gains; ECB meet in focus

June 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, tracking upbeat mood in Wall Street, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The ECB meeting is expected to end the bank's asset purchase programme and signal rate hikes to tame surging inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 20,792.43 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 152 points, or 0.46% at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.5 points, or 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.6%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's central bank has signaled plans to race ahead with a series of oversized hikes to curb inflation, raising the risk of plunging the economy into a recession, say economists, though worth it if it keeps rapid price rises from becoming entrenched.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$95 from C$90

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$65 from C$60

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1849.2; -0.26% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $121.74; -0.28% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $123.34; -0.19% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 210,000; Prior 200,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 206,500

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 1.305 mln; Prior 1.309 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.