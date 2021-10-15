CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures track rally in oil prices

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's energy-heavy main stock index rose on Friday, aided by higher crude prices, while the benchmark index was on course to mark its best weekly gains since March.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices hit a fresh three-year high, climbing above $85 a barrel on forecasts of a supply deficit over the next few months as rocketing gas and coal prices stoke a switch to oil products. O/R

Data for Canada's wholesale trade is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The domestic trade activity is expected to have risen 0.5% in August, compared to a 2.1% dip in prior month, according to a Reuters Poll.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.98% higher at 20,819.94 on Thursday. It was the seventh straight session the index closed higher, the longest winning run since March. .TO

After snapping a seven-month win streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 3.7% so far this month, aided by strength in commodity prices and hopes of upbeat corporate earnings.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 146 points, or 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.25 points, or 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42.25 points, or 0.28%. .N

Global supply chain bottlenecks are not easing as quickly as expected, meaning inflation in Canada and among IMF members will probably take a little longer to come down, the governor of the Bank of Canada said.

Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Thursday the estimated additional funding required for the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia was now $1.2 billion higher than previously expected due to some delays.

Altius Minerals Corp ALS.TO: Laurentian Bank Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$50.5

Headwater Exploration Inc HWX.TO: RBC initiates with "outperform" rating and C$7 PT

Gold futures GCc2: $1783; -0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.03; +0.89% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.76; +0.9% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 27.00; Prior 34.30

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.6%; Prior -0.3%

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Import prices yy for Sep: Prior 9%

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected -0.2%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.8%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Sep: Prior 2%

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.4%; Prior 2.5%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Sep: Prior 15.06%

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.5%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Aug: Prior 0.6%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Oct: Expected 73.1; Prior 72.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Oct: Expected 82; Prior 80.1

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Oct: Expected 70.3; Prior 68.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 4.6%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 3%

($1= C$1.23)

