CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures slip on weaker commodity prices

March 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, weighed down by weakness in commodity prices, although the benchmark index was set for its fifth straight week of gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slipped, with some supply concerns easing on expectations that crude exports would resume from Kazakhstan's CPC terminal, while the European Union remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.O/R

Gold prices inched lower as a spike in U.S. yields on fears of aggressive tightening measures dented bullion's appeal. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE edged 0.03% higher to 21,937.89 on Thursday. .TO

The benchmark index has gained 0.5% so far this week, thanks to strength in healthcare and commodity-linked shares.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 23 points, or 0.07% at 6:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.07%. .N

Canada will continue to increase its defense spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, as he announced new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Canada has capacity to increase oil and gas exports by up to 300,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 to help improve global energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$180 from C$230

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1951.5; -0.56% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $110.56; -1.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $117.61; -1.21% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb : Expected 1.0%; Prior -5.7%

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb : Prior 109.5

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar : Prior 3%

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Mar : Prior 5.4%

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar : Prior 54.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar : Expected 67.8; Prior 67.8

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar : Expected 59.7; Prior 59.7

($1= C$1.25)

