CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures slip as oil price surge stokes growth worries

March 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as Ukraine tensions drove oil prices higher, stoking concerns over global economic growth and inflation.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 1.2% to close at a two-week high of 21,255.64 on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and industrial shares as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time in three years. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 64 points, or 0.19%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 62.25 points, or 0.41%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a surge in fourth-quarter profit and increased its dividend as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows propelled crude prices to multi-year highs.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO reported higher quarterly profit, driven by revenues from its Canadian and U.S. retail banking units that offset rising expenses at home and in its wholesale banking business.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canfor Corp CFP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$48

First National Financial Corp FN.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$46

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$177 from C$171

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,936.8; +0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.86; +2.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $114.85; +1.59% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.