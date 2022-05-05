CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures slip after Fed-fueled relief rally

May 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, following a rally in the previous session spurred by a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, although rising gold and oil prices could limit losses.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 06:56 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% higher at 21,184.95 on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell put to rest bets of a bigger rate hike at the next meeting after delivering a 50-basis-point rise. .TO

The index is on course to snap a five-week losing streak and mark its best weekly rise in two months if gains hold through Friday.

Gold miners and oil stocks were expected to rise. The yellow metal gained following the Fed relief, while crude prices benefited from supply fears amid plans by the European Union to ban Russian oil. GOL/O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 147 points, or 0.43%, at 06:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 26.75 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 106.5 points, or 0.79%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N said it would buy U.S.-based logistics firm Deliverr for $2.1 billion, to help mitigate supply chain snarls. The company also reported a 22% jump in first-quarter revenue, which slightly missed estimates.

Business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO reported a smaller quarterly adjusted loss, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's CNQ.TO quarterly net profit more than doubled thanks to rising crude and gas prices.

French aerospace firm Latecoere LAEP.PA agreed to buy Canada's Avcorp AVP.TO for around 41 million Canadian dollars ($32 million) in cash.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO: Veritas Research cuts to sell rating

5N Plus Inc VNP.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: RBC raises target price to C$65 from C$60

COMMODITIES AT 06:56 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,896; +1.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $108.60; +0.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $110.57; +0.35% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 182,000; Prior 180,000

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.274)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.