CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures slide as Russia-Ukraine peace talks stall

March 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking weak global markets as a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks kept investors on the edge.

June futures for the S&P/TSX index SXFc1, which is set to gain for a fourth straight week, were down 0.7% at 6:58 a.m. ET.

Investors kept a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis as hopes for a deal dwindled on lack of progress in peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

Traders also await data that is likely to show domestic retail sales rose 2.4% in January, after slumping 1.8% in the previous month. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.41% higher at 21,771.22 on Thursday, eclipsing the previous peak it notched in November last year. .TO

The TSX index was on track to record its fourth consecutive weekly gains, boosted by technology .SPTTTK stocks that had gained on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 189 points, or 0.55%, at 6:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30 points, or 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 101.25 points, or 0.72%. .N

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Thursday said it was shutting down a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado following an equipment malfunction.

BRP Inc DOO.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$125 from C$127

MDA Ltd MDA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$26 from C$25

Gold futures GCc2: $1934.3; -0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $104.16; +1.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $107.81; +1.1% O/R

1000 Leading index change mm for Feb : Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.3%

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb : Prior 6.7%

1000 Existing home sales for Feb : Expected 6.10 mln; Prior 6.50 mln

($1= C$1.26)

