CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise tracking Wall Street

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking an upbeat mood on Wall Street, while higher commodity prices also boosted sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.64% lower at 21,932.18 on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak. .TO

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis entered its second month..N

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3% as investors assessed the potential for new supply in tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal. Spot gold .XAU= inched 0.14% higher.GOL/O/R

A unit of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co entered an exclusivity deed with Uniti Group UWL.AX on Thursday, after a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium offered A$5 per share ($3.73) for the Australian telecom firm.

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday forecast a deficit of a C$463 million ($369 million) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, less than a fifth of last year's C$2.6 billion deficit, as stronger oil and potash prices bring in more revenue.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts to equal-weight from overweight

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc NBLY.TO: Desjardins raises target price to C$35 from C$33

Sienna Senior Living SIA.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with "outperform" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1944.1; +0.35% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $115.01; +0.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $121.96; +0.3% O/R

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 1.410 mln; Prior 1.419 mln

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 223,000

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 212,000; Prior 214,000

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb : Prior 1.6%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Durable goods for Feb : Expected -0.5%; Prior 1.6%

0830 Current account for Q4: Expected -218.0 bln; Prior -214.8 bln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar : Prior 55.9

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 56.0; Prior 56.5

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 56.3; Prior 57.3

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Mar : Prior 29

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior 31

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

