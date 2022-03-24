CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise tracking Wall Street

March 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking an upbeat mood on Wall Street, while higher commodity prices also boosted sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.64% lower at 21,932.18 on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak. .TO

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis entered its second month..N

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3% as investors assessed the potential for new supply in tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal. Spot gold .XAU= inched 0.14% higher.GOL/O/R

A unit of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co entered an exclusivity deed with Uniti Group UWL.AX on Thursday, after a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium offered A$5 per share ($3.73) for the Australian telecom firm.

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday forecast a deficit of a C$463 million ($369 million) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, less than a fifth of last year's C$2.6 billion deficit, as stronger oil and potash prices bring in more revenue.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts to equal-weight from overweight

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc NBLY.TO: Desjardins raises target price to C$35 from C$33

Sienna Senior Living SIA.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with "outperform" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1944.1; +0.35% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $115.01; +0.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $121.96; +0.3% O/R

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 1.410 mln; Prior 1.419 mln

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 223,000

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 212,000; Prior 214,000

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb : Prior 1.6%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Durable goods for Feb : Expected -0.5%; Prior 1.6%

0830 Current account for Q4: Expected -218.0 bln; Prior -214.8 bln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar : Prior 55.9

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 56.0; Prior 56.5

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 56.3; Prior 57.3

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Mar : Prior 29

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior 31

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

