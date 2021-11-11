CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise tracking rally in bullion

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Futures for the commodity-heavy main Canadian stock index rose on Thursday, tracking gains in gold prices as investors sought cover from inflation risks following a surge in U.S. consumer prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold firmed near a multi-month peak scaled after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices in October recorded their biggest annual gain in 31 years. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 21,461.93 on Wednesday, retreating from a record high the day before as accelerating U.S. inflation spooked investors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16.25 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 99 points, or 0.62%. .N

Political leaders in Ontario, Canada have suspended a plan to lift restrictions on the number of people who can congregate in restaurants, bars and other settings, saying a cautious approach was needed with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: CIBC raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

Element Fleet Management Corp EFN.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: RBC raises target price to C$196 from C$172

Gold futures GCc2: $1866.7; +1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.62; -0.89% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.04; -0.73% O/R

($1= C$1.26)

