CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise on stronger metal prices

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday aided by gains in copper and gold prices, with strong tech earnings on Wall Street adding to the upbeat sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Copper prices climbed as a softer dollar and worries about low inventories spurred buying. Meanwhile, gold steadied around the important $1,800 level as a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields cushioned a jump in investor appetite for riskier assets. MET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.05% higher at 21,319.92 on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Jan. 17. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.12%, at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32.75 points, or 0.72%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 217 points, or 1.45%. .N

Nasdaq 100 futures jumped on Wednesday, after a choppy start to February, helped by a near 10% surge in Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices following strong fourth-quarter results. .N

Canada's Rock Tech Lithium RCK.V has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bilfinger GBFG.DE for cooperation on the construction of a European lithium converter, the German industrial services provider said on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: BMO raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1803.5; +0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.09; -0.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.86; -0.33% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Jan : Expected 207,000; Prior 807,000

($1= C$1.27)

