CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise on oil boost, easing Omicron worries

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant faded, with stronger crude prices underpinning the market further.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% higher at 20,861.10 on Monday. .TO

Global markets climbed on Tuesday as waning Omicron variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus lifted sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices extended gains after a near 5% rebound the day before as worries about a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant reduced. O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 357 points, or 1.01% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 61.5 points, or 1.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 296.75 points, or 1.87%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: BMO raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.2; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.56; +2.94% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.93; +2.53% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Oct: Expected -$66.8 bln; Prior -$80.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Oct: Prior -82.89 bln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected 8.3%; Prior 8.3%

0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected -4.9%; Prior -5.0%

1500 Consumer credit for Oct: Expected 25.00 bln; Prior 29.91 bln

