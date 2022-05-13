CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise on higher crude prices

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, aided by a rebound in crude prices, but the benchmark index was on track for its worst weekly drop in more than two years.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 6:53 a.m. ET.

Oil rose but prices were headed for their first weekly loss in three, as worries about inflation and China's COVID-19 lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 19,699.05 on Thursday, its lowest closing level since May 2021. .TO

The benchmark index, down 4.5% this week, was set to record its seventh consecutive weekly drop, hurt by recent sell-off in equity markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb inflation.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 235 points, or 0.74% at 6:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 42.5 points, or 1.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 199 points, or 1.67%. .N

As Canada's economy overheats, the Bank of Canada is likely to be among the first of the major central banks to lift interest rates to a more normal setting even as worries persist about record-high levels of household debt, strategists say.

Good Natured Products GDNP.V: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with outperform rating

Medical Facilities DR.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Rubellite Energy Inc RBY.TO: Stifel FirstEnergy cuts to hold from buy

Gold futures GCc2: $1816.6; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $107.82; +1.58% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $109.19; +1.63% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.6%; Prior 2.6%

0830 Export prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.7%; Prior 4.5%

0830 Import prices yy for Apr: Prior 12.5%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for May: Expected 64.0; Prior 65.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for May: Expected 70.5; Prior 69.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for May: Expected 63.0; Prior 62.5

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 5.4%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 3.0%

