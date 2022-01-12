CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise on higher crude prices

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday on the back of gains in oil prices, while less hawkish than expected remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also lifted the mood.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices hit two-month highs on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. O/R

Powell told a congressional hearing the U.S. economy was ready for tighter monetary policy, but said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet.

The threat of a faster-than-expected Fed tightening has weighed on markets in the past week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.96% higher at 21,274.81 on Tuesday, its highest close since Dec. 30 and above its 2021 closing level of 21,222.84. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45 points, or 0.28%. .N

The chief executive of Barrick Gold ABX.TO said on Wednesday he expects solid demand for metals in the long term, but cautioned copper will face supply constraints.

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Wednesday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine could potentially go on a strike from Jan. 16.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises PT to C$69 from C$65

Organigram Holdings Inc OGI.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "speculative buy" from "hold"

Victoria Gold Corp VGCX.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1817.1; -0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.88; +0.84% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.21; +0.6% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 5.4%; Prior 4.9%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 278.738; Prior 277.948

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 283.20

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.8%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 7.0%; Prior 6.8%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Prior -0.2%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior 0.490%

0830 CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 278.880

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Dec: Prior 273.042

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Dec: Prior 0.5%

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Jan: Prior 56.53

1400 Federal budget, for Dec: Expected -$25.00 bln; Prior -$191.00 bln

($1= C$1.25)

