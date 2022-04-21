CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise on higher crude

April 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, aided by higher crude prices, although further gains were capped by weakness in bullion.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:51 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on supply concerns triggered by the European Union (EU) mulling a potential ban on Russian oil imports, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. O/R

Gold prices eased as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields tempered bullion's safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on the global economy. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,998.38 on Wednesday, after four straight days of gains. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 211 points, or 0.6%, at 6:51 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 35.25 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 157 points, or 1.12%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: Eight Capital raises target price to C$105 from C$100

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$52 from C$50

Definity Financial Corp DFY.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1944.8; -0.41% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.3; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $108.19; +1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 180,000; Prior 185,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 172,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.455 mln; Prior 1.475 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Apr : Expected 21; Prior 27.4

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Apr : Prior 22.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Apr : Prior 24.80

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Apr : Prior 38.90

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Apr : Prior 81.00

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Apr : Prior 25.80

1000 Leading index change mm for Mar : Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

($1= C$1.25)

