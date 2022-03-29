US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise as crude prices rebound

Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global crude prices on concerns around supply disruptions but a stumble in bullion limited the gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose as supplies from Kazakhstan remained disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly. O/R

Gold prices fell to a near two-week low as elevated U.S. Treasury yields impeded zero-yield bullion's appeal.GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 21,977.83 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.41% at 6:49 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.5 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 47.25 points, or 0.32%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

A unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co matched a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium's rival offer of A$5-a-piece for Australian telecom firm Uniti Group UWL.AX on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Greenfirst Forest Products Inc GFP.V: RBC initiates with outperform rating and C$3 PT

Petroshale Inc PSH.V: RBC initiates with "sector perform" rating and C$1 price target

Taiga Motors Corp TAIG.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$12 from C$16

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1913.5; -1.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $107.19; +1.16% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.99; +1.36% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 18.4%; Prior 18.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Prior 1.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 1.5%; Prior 1.5%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 367.2

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 17.6%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 1.2%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 11.000 mln; Prior 11.263 mln

1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 107.0; Prior 110.5

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Mar: Prior 21.9

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior 16.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

