CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rise ahead of U.S. jobs data

April 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking global stocks, ahead of data that is expected to show that U.S. job growth likely continued at a brisk rate in March.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

European shares rose on Friday and Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open higher.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also likely to show unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.7% and wages re-accelerating in March.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.84% lower at 21,890.16 on Thursday. .TO

The benchmark index was set to snap its five-week winning streak dragged by healthcare shares and a pullback in heavyweight energy stocks as oil prices headed for their biggest weekly loss in two years.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data for March is scheduled for release at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 159 points, or 0.46% at 6:55 a.m. ET and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.25 points, or 0.47%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 80 points, or 0.54%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

BlackBerry Ltd BB.NBB.TO reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition.

Gold miner Agnico Eagle AEM.TO is bullish on the prospects for its Fosterville mine and growth in Australia, its chief executive said on Friday after his first visit there since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aya Gold & Silver Inc AYA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$11.50 from C$11.25

Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$11 from C$13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$52 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1935.5; -0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $100.39; +0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.16; +0.43% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 U6 underemployment for Mar: Prior 7.2%

0830 Labor force partic for Mar: Prior 62.3%

0830 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.7 hrs; Prior 34.7 hrs

0830 Average earnings yy for Mar: Expected 5.5%; Prior 5.1%

0830 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.8%

0830 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior 24,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected 30,000; Prior 36,000

0830 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected 480,000; Prior 654,000

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Mar: Expected 490,000; Prior 678,000

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 58.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 61.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior 52.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 80.0; Prior 75.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 59.0; Prior 58.6

1000 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.3%

