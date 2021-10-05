CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures rebound as oil holds near 3-year highs

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rebounded on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index hit a 2-1/2-month low, as oil prices stayed near their highest levels in at least three years.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude oil futures stuck near three-year highs, with U.S. benchmark crude close to 2014 peaks, after the OPEC+ supplier group decided to stick to a gradual output increase plan rather than fully opening the taps.

Data for Canada's August trade balance is due at 08:30 a.m. ET, while reserve assets data for September is due at 08:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% lower at 20,052.25 on Monday, its lowest closing level since July 20. .TO

Global investors remained cautious, fearing that rising energy prices and supply chain bottlenecks could affect the economic recovery just as the U.S. Federal Reserve gets closer to tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 100 points, or 0.3%, at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.25 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.3%. .N

Canada on Monday invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger bilateral negotiations over Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5, escalating a long-running dispute over one of Canada's major oil export pipelines.

Air Canada AC.TO: RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO: TD Securities resumes coverage with "buy" rating

Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1755.1; -0.67% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.02; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.8; +0.66% O/R

0830 International trade for Aug: Expected -$70.5 bln; Prior -$70.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Aug : Prior -87.60 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Sep : Prior 54.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Sep : Prior 54.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Sep : Expected 60.0; Prior 61.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Sep : Expected 59.5; Prior 60.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep : Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep : Prior 63.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Sep : Prior 75.4

($1= C$1.26)

