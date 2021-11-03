CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures muted ahead of Fed announcement, weaker commodities

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday, ahead of an expected move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to trim pandemic-era stimulus, with weaker commodity prices also dampening sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Fed is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement later in the day, a move widely seen as marking a new chapter in the world's policy response to COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices slipped as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, while bullion prices eased ahead of the Fed decision. O/RGOL/

Reserve assets data for October is due at 08:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower at 21,170.01 on Tuesday. .TO

Investors are focused on corporate earnings as oil producer Cenovus Energy CVE.TO reported upbeat results and major miners including Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO, Kirkland Lake Gold KL.TO are scheduled to report later in the day.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 41 points, or 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 5 points, or 0.03%. .N

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said on Wednesday it would double its dividend and buy back shares after the oil and gas producer posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of rising production and oil demand recovery.

Air Canada AC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Equitable Group Inc EQB.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$98 from C$93

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.6; -0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.93; -2.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83; -2.03% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Oct : Expected 400,000; Prior 568,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct : Prior 57.3

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct : Prior 58.2

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Sep : Prior -2.0%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Sep : Prior -0.4%

1000 Factory orders mm for Sep : Expected 0.0%; Prior 1.2%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Sep : Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Sep : Prior 0.8%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Sep : Prior 0.5%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct : Expected 62.0; Prior 61.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Oct : Prior 62.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct : Prior 53.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct : Prior 63.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct : Prior 77.5

1400 Fed funds target rate : Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves : Prior 0.15%

($1= C$1.24)

