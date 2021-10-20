CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures inch up on stronger bullion, inflation data in focus

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by stronger gold prices, while investors awaited inflation data later in the day for cues on the domestic economy.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.5% buoyed by a softer dollar, while oil prices dropped after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices. GOL/O/R

Energy stocks could open lower tracking weakness in crude prices.

Canada's annual inflation likely rose 4.3% in September up from 4.1% in August, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 21,086.99 on Tuesday, a record closing high. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 2 points, or 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 3 points, or 0.02%. .N

Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest will retire at the end of January, following investor demands for his exit after the railroad operator's failed bid for Kansas City Southern KSU.N.

Blackline Safety Corp BLN.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

I-80 Gold Corp IAU.TO: CIBC resumes coverage with "outperform" rating; Raises PT to C$5.50 from C$4.00

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$77 from C$73

Gold futures GCc2: $1778.5; +0.49% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82; -1.16% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82; -1.16% O/R

