CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures inch lower as sentiment dented by U.S. growth worries

March 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Wednesday as global sentiment soured on signs of pain for the U.S. economy, although stronger crude prices limited losses.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. In the previous session, the benchmark index hit record high.

Yields on two-year U.S bonds rose above that of the 10-year, causing an inverted yield curve – widely viewed as a harbinger of recession. Adding to the worries, optimism around progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks waned.

Oil prices, however, rose more than 2% on supply tightness and the growing prospect of new Western sanctions against Russia even as signs of progress emerged from peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 22,087.22 on Tuesday, eclipsing last Tuesday's peak of 22,074.35. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 80 points, or 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12.5 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 62 points, or 0.41%. .N

Carrier Air Canada AC.TO and Mexico's Aeromar signed an agreement to jointly market routes through Mexico, the airlines announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp K.TO said on Tuesday it was in talks for a potential sale of its assets in Russia.

BBTV Holdings Inc BBTV.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$236 from C$217

Stelco Holdings STLC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$55 from C$48

Gold futures GCc2: $1922; +0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $106.73; +2.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.7; +2.24% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 450,000; Prior 475,000

0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Prior 6.3%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 5.0%; Prior 5.0%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected 7.2%; Prior 7.2%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Prior 2.0%

0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected 7.1%; Prior 7.0%

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q4:

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q4: Prior 3.4%

($1= C$1.25)

