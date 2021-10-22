CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures inch higher as oil, gold rise

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched higher on Friday as prices of oil and gold rose, putting the benchmark index on course for its third straight week of gains.

Oil prices stayed near multi-year highs, erasing some earlier losses in Asian trading hours. Gold prices gained for a fourth consecutive session, propped up by a subdued dollar. O/RGOL/

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's domestic retail sales likely rose 2% in August compared to a 0.6% fall in prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,212.39, a record closing high on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 31 points, or 0.09% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30.75 points, or 0.2%. .N

The board of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO voted to remove Edward Rogers as chairman, the company said on Thursday, amid a tussle between the family members of late founder Ted Rogers over who should lead one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies.

Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$205 from C$200

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Gold futures GCc2: $1793.8; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.8; +0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.02; +0.48% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Oct : Expected 60.3; Prior 60.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Oct : Expected 55.1; Prior 54.9

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Oct : Prior 55.0

($1= C$1.23)

