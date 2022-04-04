CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gets boost from gold as Ukraine crisis drags

April 4 (Reuters) - Futures for the commodity-heavy Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as bullion prices gained on uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while volatile crude prices capped gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,928.57 per ounce by 07 a.m. ET, while oil slipped as the release of strategic reserves eased concerns over tight supply amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal. O/R

Building permits data for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes ahead of their peace talks due on Monday, while Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Moscow, causing share markets to turn cautious.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.29% higher at 21,952.95 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 12 points, or 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5 points, or 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 48 points, or 0.32%. .N

Canada on Monday will announce its support for General Motors Co's GM.N multi-billion-dollar investment in two plants, including one that will produce electric commercial vehicles, a government source said.

The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold CG.TO over ownership and management of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

BRP Inc DOO.TO: RBC assumes with outperform rating and C$128 target price

Endeavour Mining Plc EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts target price to C$42 from C$44

Well Health Technologies Corp WELL.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$10 from C$12

Gold futures GCc2: $1,929; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.38; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $104.31; -0.1% O/R

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected -0.5%; Prior 1.4%

($1= C$1.25)

