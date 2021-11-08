CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain on oil strength

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by stronger oil prices, while sentiment was further bolstered by the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand, while Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher, scaling a record high at 21,455.82 on Friday. .TO

The Canadian equity index scaled its way back to record highs last week, after a brief weakness, as higher commodity prices and upbeat corporate earnings bolstered investor appetite for risky assets.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 70 points, or 0.19%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 7 points, or 0.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO on Friday reinstated ousted Chairman Edward Rogers after a court backed his petition to constitute a new board, drawing curtains on a rare public battle for the control of a Canadian company even as the family feud showed no signs of ending.

Canada's First Cobalt FCC.V aims to create North America's first specialist facility for producing electric vehicle battery materials such as cathode chemicals, it said on Sunday, as it announced a name change to Electra Battery Materials.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: CIBC cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO: RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1817.1; +0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.51; +1.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.83; +1.32% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Oct : Prior 110.35

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.