CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain on higher oil prices, upbeat earnings

April 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, a day after the benchmark index hit a near three-month low, aided by a rebound in oil prices and upbeat earnings from domestic companies.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Crude prices gained on Wednesday after Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while lingering concerns about Asian coronavirus lockdowns weighing on economic growth and oil demand kept a lid on prices. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.5% higher at 20,690.81 on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Jan. 27. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 373 points, or 1.12%, at 6:49 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.75 points, or 0.95%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 118.75 points, or 0.91%. .N

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a five-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Wednesday reported an over seven-fold jump in quarterly profit and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$68.5 from C$67

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$167 from C$169

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$120 from C$119

Gold futures GCc2: $1894.6; -0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $102.47; +0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.79; +0.76% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Mar: Prior -106.35 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Mar: Prior 2.5%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Mar: Prior 1.4%

1000 Pending Homes Index for Mar: Prior 104.9

1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected -1.6%; Prior -4.1%

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

