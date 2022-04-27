CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain on higher oil prices, upbeat earnings
April 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, a day after the benchmark index hit a near three-month low, aided by a rebound in oil prices and upbeat earnings from domestic companies.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 6:49 a.m. ET.
Crude prices gained on Wednesday after Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while lingering concerns about Asian coronavirus lockdowns weighing on economic growth and oil demand kept a lid on prices. O/R
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.5% higher at 20,690.81 on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Jan. 27. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 373 points, or 1.12%, at 6:49 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.75 points, or 0.95%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 118.75 points, or 0.91%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a five-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.
Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Wednesday reported an over seven-fold jump in quarterly profit and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$68.5 from C$67
Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$167 from C$169
Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$120 from C$119
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1894.6; -0.36% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $102.47; +0.77% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $105.79; +0.76% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Advance goods trade balance for Mar: Prior -106.35 bln
0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Mar: Prior 2.5%
0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Mar: Prior 1.4%
1000 Pending Homes Index for Mar: Prior 104.9
1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected -1.6%; Prior -4.1%
($1= C$1.28)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
