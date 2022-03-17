CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain on higher oil and gold prices

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday, supported by a rise in oil and gold prices, although uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine crisis limited gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed more than 4% after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said markets could lose three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April.O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE recorded its biggest gain since Feb. 25 on Wednesday, on hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. .TO

The Kremlin on Thursday said talks with Ukraine continued, but there was no deal yet. Meanwhile, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that report saying that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan was not fully right.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 105 points, or 0.31%, at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 58 points, or 0.42%. .N

Gold prices gained on Thursday as the dollar weakened after an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. GOL/

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO will lock out its employees in 72 hours if there is no agreement with a union, the company said on Wednesday, a move that would potentially disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AG Growth International Inc AFN.TO: RBC raises target price to C$50 from C$45

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$85 from C$70

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1944.6; +1.85% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.28; +4.48% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.82; +4.9% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits number for Feb : Expected 1.850 mln; Prior 1.895 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Feb : Prior 0.5%

0830 Housing starts number for Feb : Expected 1.690 mln; Prior 1.638 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Feb : Prior -4.1%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 220,000; Prior 227,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 231,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.485mln; Prior 1.494 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Mar : Expected 15.0; Prior 16.0

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Mar : Prior 28.10

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Mar : Prior 21.50

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Mar : Prior 32.30

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Mar : Prior 69.30

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Mar : Prior 14.20

0915 Industrial production mm for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.4%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Feb : Expected 77.8%; Prior 77.6%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.2%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Feb : Prior 4.08%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.