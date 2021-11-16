CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain on commodity boost

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as commodity prices firmed and talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping lifted global sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices advanced on the prospect of tight inventories across the globe, while gold scaled a more than five-month high as rising inflation burnished the metal's appeal. O/RGOL/

World equities were supported the closely watched conversation between the leaders of the world's biggest economies that investors saw as a joint effort to improve icy relations.

Canada's housing starts data for October is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower at 21,683.08 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.06%. .N

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline has been shut down temporarily because of rainstorms pounding parts of the province of British Columbia, the operating company said in a statement on Monday.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,875.7; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.27; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.57; +0.6% O/R

Retail sales data due at 8:30 am ET

