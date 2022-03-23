CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures gain as Ukraine crisis boosts oil, gold prices

March 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched higher on Wednesday, a day after the TSX scaled record highs, supported by gains in crude and gold prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 22,074.35 on Tuesday, a record closing high..TO

Oil prices rose on increasing concerns over global supply tightness from sanctions imposed on Russia, and on signs that exports from Kazakhstan may be disrupted. While gold prices held steady as worries over the Ukraine crisis supported demand for the safe-haven metal. O/RGOL/

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 96 points, or 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.75 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 85 points, or 0.58%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

South Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) 373220.KS said on Wednesday it plans to invest $1.5 billion to set up a joint venture with Stellantis NV STLA.MI in Canada.

Canada's Quebec on Tuesday announced payments of C$500 each to residents to counter the rising cost of living ahead of a fall election and said it sees a C$6.5 billion ($5.2 billion) budget deficit for fiscal 2022/23.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Apollo Silver Corp APGO.V: Eight Capital initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$69 from C$66

Dream Unlimited Corp DRM.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$58 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1933; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.02; +2.52% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $118.74; +2.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0800 Build permits R change mm for Feb : Prior -1.9%

0800 Build permits R number for Feb: Prior 1.859 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Feb : Prior -4.5%

1000 New home sales-units for Feb : Expected 0.810 mln; Prior 0.801 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.