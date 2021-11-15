CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures flat as weaker oil, bullion weigh

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock were flat on Monday, weighed by weakness in crude and gold prices, although upbeat economic data out of China lifted sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices fell on expectations of increasing supply, while bullion prices eased as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's possible response to high inflation expectations. O/RGOL/

Global equities rose on Monday as upbeat Chinese retail sales and industrial output data eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy. MKTS/GLOB

Investors are also looking out for Canada manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data due at 08:30 a.m. ET on Monday for cues on the health of the nation's economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at 21,768.53 on Friday, aided by a jump in the shares of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 102 points, or 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39.5 points, or 0.24%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada has paused imports from Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp SUPM.KL as it awaits the results of an audit, weeks after the United States barred the firm over allegations the company uses forced labour.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$57 from C$53

Converge Technology Solutions Corp CTS.TO: Berenberg initiates with "buy" rating

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$57 from C$54

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1865.6; -0.16% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.61; -1.46% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.79; -1.68% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Expected 20.50; Prior 19.80

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

