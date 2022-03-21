US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures flat as stronger crude offsets Ukraine worries

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index were subdued on Monday, as optimism around rising crude prices countered global risk-off sentiment amid the war in Ukraine.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Oil prices jumped more than $3, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.O/R

Global equities fell on Monday as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued.MKTS/GLOB

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 21,818.47 on Friday, after touching a record intraday high of 21,877.14. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 146 points, or 0.42% at 6:49 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10.75 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 56.75 points, or 0.39%. .N

A labor dispute that shut down operations at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO on Sunday is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a prolonged lockdown could hurt farmers ahead of the spring planting season.

Barrick Gold ABX.TO has ended a long-running dispute with Pakistan and will now start to develop one of the world's biggest gold and copper mining projects under an agreement signed on Sunday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: Desjardins raises target price to C$60 from C$59

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd BDGI.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$30 from C$29

Melcor Developments Ltd MRD.TO: RBC raises target price to C$19 from C$18

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior 0.69

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Most Popular