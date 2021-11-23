CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures flat as commodity weakness counters strength in financials

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index were subdued on Tuesday, as the positive sentiment in financials owed to prospects of higher interest rate next year was countered by a more than 1% slump in crude prices, while bullion hovered near a two-week low.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, were poised to open stronger, extending previous session's gains on the prospects of higher interest rates next year after Jerome Powell was renominated as Federal Reserve chair.

Oil prices fell ahead of the expected release of U.S. crude reserves to cool the market, while resurgent COVID-19 cases in Europe also weighed on demand. O/R

Meanwhile, gold prices held close to a more than two-week low as the dollar jumped on bets for quicker interest rate increases after U.S. President Joe Biden backed Powell for a second term. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 21,420.77 on Monday, posting its fourth-straight session of losses. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.26%.

Air Canada AC.TO has agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S. government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed, the Transportation Department said.

Canada has halted exports of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the United States, facing a threat from Washington to ban the shipments over concerns about the potato wart fungus, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Monday.

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$44 from C$42

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$47 from C$48

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$48 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1795.8; -0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.81; -1.22% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.05; -0.82% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 59.0; Prior 58.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov : Expected 59.0; Prior 58.7

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov : Prior 57.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov : Prior 12

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov : Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov : Prior 1

($1= C$1.27)

