US Markets
PBH

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall tracking crude prices, Wall Street

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by weaker crude prices and a sour mood on Wall Street as bond yields continued to climb to multi-year highs.

April 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by weaker crude prices and a sour mood on Wall Street as bond yields continued to climb to multi-year highs.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices edged lower as worries over slowing demand in China balanced support from concern over tight global supply and the deepening Ukraine crisis. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,855.70 on Thursday, recording its third straight week of small declines. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 80 points, or 0.23%, at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 74.5 points, or 0.54%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Liberty Gold Corp LGD.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with "outperform" rating

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: Desjardins assumes coverage with "buy" rating

Russel Metals Inc RUS.TO: RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$40

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1994.8; +1.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $106.5; -0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $111.31; -0.35% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr : Expected 77; Prior 79

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular