CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall tracking crude prices, Wall Street

April 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by weaker crude prices and a sour mood on Wall Street as bond yields continued to climb to multi-year highs.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices edged lower as worries over slowing demand in China balanced support from concern over tight global supply and the deepening Ukraine crisis. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,855.70 on Thursday, recording its third straight week of small declines. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 80 points, or 0.23%, at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 74.5 points, or 0.54%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Liberty Gold Corp LGD.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with "outperform" rating

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: Desjardins assumes coverage with "buy" rating

Russel Metals Inc RUS.TO: RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$40

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1994.8; +1.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $106.5; -0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $111.31; -0.35% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr : Expected 77; Prior 79

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.