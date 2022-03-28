CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall on weaker oil prices

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Monday after its fifth straight week of gains as oil prices weakened on concerns over demand from major consumer China.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher on Friday at 22,005.94, marking its longest weekly winning streak since December. .TO

Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over Chinese demand grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 21 points, or 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1 points, or 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13.75 points, or 0.09%. .N

BRP Inc DOO.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$136 from C$130

Trisura Group Ltd TSU.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$50 from C$61

Victoria Gold Corp VGCX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

Gold futures GCc2: $1928.6; -1.31% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $108.98; -4.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $115.86; -3.98% O/R

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Feb: Prior 1.8%

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Feb: Prior 0.8%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -107.57 bln

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior 14.00

