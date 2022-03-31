CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall on weaker crude prices

March 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Thursday as crude oil prices plunged, although the benchmark index was set for its best monthly performance in five.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Oil prices plunged on news that the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR.O/R

Canada's statistics agency is set to release the gross domestic product data for January at 08:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show a 0.2% rise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.05% lower at 22,075.96 on Wednesday. .TO

Despite the recent market gyrations caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and soaring inflation, the TSX is set to post its biggest monthly gain since October thanks to surging commodity prices.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or 0.04% at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 58.5 points, or 0.39%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Shares in wealth manager Brewin Dolphin BRW.L leapt 61% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO made a 1.6 billion pound ($2.1 billion) all-cash offer for the firm, the latest in a string of wealth management acquisitions in Britain.

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO said on Wednesday it had extinguished a fire at its 146,000-barrel-per-day Edmonton refinery in Canada's Alberta that broke out in the morning and caused one injury.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Air Canada AC.TO: Cowen and Company cuts target price to C$29 from C$32

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: RBC raises target price to C$79 from C$77

Petroshale PSH.V: National Bank of Canada resumes with sector perform rating; PT C$1

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1925; -0.57% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $101.42; -5.95% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $106.84; -5.83% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Mar: Prior 15,245

0830 Continues jobless claim : Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.350 mln

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 211,750

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 197,000; Prior 187,000

0830 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior 6.1%

0830 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.6%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Expected 5.5%; Prior 5.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.5%; Prior 2.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 1.5%

0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.0%

0945 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected 57.0; Prior 56.3

1800 Dallas fed PCE for Feb: Prior 6.7%

($1= C$1.25)

