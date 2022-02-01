CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall on weaker crude; growth data in focus

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking a weak mood on Wall Street and lower crude prices, with investors awaiting GDP data for cues about the pace of the country's economic recovery.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil slipped on Tuesday, staying close to a seven-year high, weighed by speculation OPEC+ could go further than expected to add supply at a meeting this week and expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories. O/R

Data for Canada's GDP for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. Manufacturing sales data for December is expected at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.7% higher at 21,098.29 on Monday, its highest closing level since Jan. 19. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 38 points, or 0.11% at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9.75 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 27 points, or 0.18%. .N

Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, the world's biggest potash miner, could boost production by up to 29% in coming years, depending on any sanctions facing rival producers in Russia and Belarus, the Canadian company's interim CEO told Reuters.

Canada's CGX Energy OYL.V on Monday reaffirmed it and parent Frontera Energy FEC.TO discovered an oil and gas reservoir off the coast of Guyana and said drilling on a second well could begin later this year.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: BMO raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1808.2; +0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.08; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $89.13; -0.15% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Jan : Prior 55.0

1000 Construction spending mm for Dec : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.4%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jan : Expected 57.5; Prior 58.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Jan : Expected 68.1; Prior 68.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan : Prior 54.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan : Prior 60.4

1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec : Expected 10.300 mln; Prior 10.562 mln

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jan : Prior 12.9

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jan : Prior 20.4

($1= C$1.27)

