US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall as investors fret over slowing global growth

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as investors worried that aggressive policy tightening by global central banks will stifle economic growth.

June 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as investors worried that aggressive policy tightening by global central banks will stifle economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%, a day after the World Bank slashed its estimates by nearly a third to 2.9%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 20,928.21 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 176 points, or 0.53% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 21.25 points, or 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 56.75 points, or 0.45%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Prices in Canada are rising at their quickest pace in 31 years, but that is not yet feeding in to a wage spiral, Canada's budgetary watchdog said on Tuesday, with inflation still expected to return to target in coming years.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

BRP Inc DOO.TO: D.A. Davidson cuts target price to C$122 from C$134

Vitalhub Corp VHI.TO: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$5 from C$4.75

Wishpond Technologies Ltd WISH.V: Canaccord Genuity starts with "speculative buy" rating

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1848.5; -0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $121.12; +1.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $122.11; +1.27% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Apr : Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Apr : Prior 1.7%

1200 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Jun : Prior 54.72

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VHI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular