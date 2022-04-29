CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures fall ahead of February GDP data

April 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, tracking downbeat mood on Wall Street following the latest batch of tech earnings, while investors awaited domestic growth data due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down -0.2% at 6:58 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures fell after Amazon delivered disappointing results and Apple warned of a glum quarter, further pressuring growth stocks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq..N

Canada's February gross domestic product likely rose 0.8% following January's 0.2% growth, according to analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.8% higher at 21,121.06 on Thursday, its biggest gain since Dec. 21. .TO

The TSX benchmark index is on track to record its ninth straight month of gains as its wider exposure to resources-linked sectors has helped it sidestep worries about inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 181 points, or 0.54% at 6:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 40.25 points, or 0.94% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 163.5 points, or 1.22%. .N

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO on Friday lowered its annual profit forecast, as a global semiconductor shortage and rising raw material prices pressure vehicle production.

Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Canadian Utilities Ltd CU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$38

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$123

Gold futures GCc2: $1916.3; +1.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $106.75; +1.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $109.68; +1.94% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior -0.4%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Expected 5.3%; Prior 5.4%

0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior 0.6%

0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 6.4%

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q1: Prior 1.1%

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q1: Prior 0.9%

0830 Employment costs for Q1: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.0%

0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 62.0; Prior 62.9

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Apr: Expected 65.7; Prior 65.7

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Apr: Prior 68.1

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Apr: Prior 64.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Apr: Prior 5.4%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Apr: Prior 3.0%

1800 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 4.0%

($1= C$1.27)

