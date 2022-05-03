CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures edge lower as subdued commodities weigh

May 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in both crude and bullion prices, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 6:53 a.m. ET.

Gold prices dropped to their lowest since mid-February, as stronger dollar and an imminent interest rate hike by the Fed dampened bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.GOL/

Oil slipped pressured by COVID-19 lockdowns in China which could weigh on demand, but its finding support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, although there was uncertainty around how hawkish Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 20,692.22 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 133 points, or 0.4% at 6:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.25 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 49.5 points, or 0.38%. .N

Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast well above estimates after posting a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit, as the world's largest fertilizer company benefits strongly from soaring prices of crop nutrients.

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher prices and increased traffic at the Burger King parent's restaurant chains as more consumers stepped out of their homes and resumed pre-pandemic habits.

Air Canada AC.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$25.5 from C$24.5

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$230 from C$225

TMX Group Ltd X.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$141 from C$139

Gold futures GCc2: $1857.4; -0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $104.25; -0.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $106.58; -0.93% O/R

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Mar: Prior 1.2%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Mar: Prior 0.8%

1000 Factory orders mm for Mar: Expected 1.1%; Prior -0.5%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Mar: Prior 1.1%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Mar: Prior 1.0%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.4%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Expected 11.000 mln; Prior 11.266 mln

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

