CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures edge higher, weak commodities curb gains
June 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in U.S. futures, but gains were limited by weakness in commodity prices on concerns over a global recession from aggressive interest rate hikes.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Oil prices retreated as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand, while a stronger dollar weighed on gold. O/R
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% lower at 19,004.04 on Wednesday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.71% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 120.5 points, or 1.04%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was much too high and did not rule out a 75-basis-point increase at the central bank's July decision.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8 from C$7.75
Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$42 from C$48
First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$34 from C$37
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1830; -0.28% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $105.4; -0.74% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $111.15; -0.53% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Current account for Q1 : Expected -273.5 bln; Prior -217.9 bln
0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 227,000; Prior 229,000
0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 218,500
0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.315 mln; Prior 1.312 mln
0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 56.0; Prior 57.0
0945 S&P Global Services PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 53.5; Prior 53.4
0945 S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for Jun : Prior 53.6
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun : Prior 19
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun : Prior 23
($1= C$1.30)
