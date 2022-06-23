CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures edge higher, weak commodities curb gains

June 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in U.S. futures, but gains were limited by weakness in commodity prices on concerns over a global recession from aggressive interest rate hikes.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices retreated as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand, while a stronger dollar weighed on gold. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% lower at 19,004.04 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.71% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 120.5 points, or 1.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was much too high and did not rule out a 75-basis-point increase at the central bank's July decision.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8 from C$7.75

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$42 from C$48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$34 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1830; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $105.4; -0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $111.15; -0.53% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q1 : Expected -273.5 bln; Prior -217.9 bln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 227,000; Prior 229,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 218,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.315 mln; Prior 1.312 mln

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 56.0; Prior 57.0

0945 S&P Global Services PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 53.5; Prior 53.4

0945 S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for Jun : Prior 53.6

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun : Prior 19

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun : Prior 23

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.