US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures edge higher, weak commodities curb gains

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in U.S. futures, but gains were limited by weakness in commodity prices on concerns over a global recession from aggressive interest rate hikes.

June 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in U.S. futures, but gains were limited by weakness in commodity prices on concerns over a global recession from aggressive interest rate hikes.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices retreated as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand, while a stronger dollar weighed on gold. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% lower at 19,004.04 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.71% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 120.5 points, or 1.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was much too high and did not rule out a 75-basis-point increase at the central bank's July decision.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8 from C$7.75

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$42 from C$48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$34 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1830; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $105.4; -0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $111.15; -0.53% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q1 : Expected -273.5 bln; Prior -217.9 bln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 227,000; Prior 229,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 218,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.315 mln; Prior 1.312 mln

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 56.0; Prior 57.0

0945 S&P Global Services PMI Flash for Jun : Expected 53.5; Prior 53.4

0945 S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for Jun : Prior 53.6

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun : Prior 19

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun : Prior 23

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular