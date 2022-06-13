US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures drop on weaker commodity prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in commodity prices and fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve after data suggested red-hot U.S. inflation was yet to peak.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices dropped as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound, while gold retreated from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session as U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered demand for safe-haven bullion.GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 1.4% on Friday at 20,274.82, its lowest closing level since May 20. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 549 points, or 1.75%, at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 83.75 points, or 2.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 315.75 points, or 2.67%..N

Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO Loretta Rogers who served as a corporate director for over fifty years and the wife of company's late founder Ted Rogers, died on Saturday at the age of 83.

Canada will announce a multi-million dollar investment on Monday to make the Jansen potash mine run by the globe's largest listed miner, BHP Group BHP.AX, "the cleanest and most sustainable in the world," a government source said.

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1857; -0.84% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $119.36; -1.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $120.83; -0.92% O/R

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

